Official Say Kanopolis Dam is Safe

Officials say though it may look unsafe, there are currently no concerns about the integrity of the dam at Kanopolis Lake.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers is aware of and are monitoring a landslide on the right outlet channel slope. They say the slide originated due to highly saturated soils from recent rains and shallow bedrock.

This slide is not associated with the dam and poses no dam safety risk. The Kanopolis Dam is performing as designed.

The slide will be repaired when conditions allow. The area has been barricaded from public access due to the saturated soils and slippery conditions.

Multiple other areas of the lake are being impacted by high water, including all boat ramps which are are closed.

According to information from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kanopolis State Park is closed. For safety concerns, all traffic is prohibited from entering the park.

The whole East Shore Area north of the park office is closed due to water impacting roadway access.

Venango Park was closed beginning at 6 pm Monday. The length of closure is unknown at this time. Reservations impacted have been cancelled and refunded. If you have a reservation and want to know it’s status please visit your recreation.gov account or call Recreation One Stop customer service at 1-877-444-6777.

The ATV area, day use shelter area, and playground are closed in addition to areas already mentioned.

Please do not drive around barricades.