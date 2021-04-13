Officers Graduate From Academy

Twenty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday.

Officer Jason Boyd of the Conway Springs Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was the chief of police for the Derby Police Department, Robert Lee. Troy Livingston, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 276th Basic Training Class.

Officer Eric Moore of the Ottawa Police Department was the recipient of the Welsh Academic Award of Excellence, an award given to the student with the highest academic score in their class at 94% average or higher. Moore graduated with an average of 96%. Deputy Cameron Beakley of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office was also recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class’ “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in December 2020, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

Butler

• Ryan Smith, El Dorado Police Department

• Gabriel Higgins, El Dorado Police Department

Chautauqua

• Trenton Ringle, Sedan Police Department

Ellis

• Julie Craven, Hays Police Department

Finney

• Isaiah Anderson, Garden City Police Department

Franklin

• Eric Moore, Ottawa Police Department

• Jacob Richards, Ottawa Police Department

Geary

• Brian Pryor, Geary County Sheriff’s Office

Greeley

• Jesse Cagle, Greeley County Sheriff’s Office

Harper

• Chad Thompson, Anthony Police Department

Leavenworth

• Isaac Nickel, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Meade

• Amy Pippitt, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt

• Ryan Childress, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Rice

• Cameron Beakley, Rice County Sheriff’s Office

Riley

• Colby Bryan, Kansas State University Police Department

• Marcos Medina, Kansas State University Police Department

Saline

• Kevin Cecil, Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick

• Christopher Hebberd, Derby Police Department

• Jordynn Corbett, Haysville Police Department

• Tracy Roniger, Haysville Police Department

Smith

• Travis Conaway, Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Sumner

• Jason Boyd, Conway Springs Police Department

• Jalen Chance, Wellington Police Department