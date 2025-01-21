Officers Arrest Man for Damaging a Police Vehicle

A man was arrested after damaging a police vehicle, when officers were investigating a separate case in the area.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Sunday January 19th, officers received report and came in contact with two men who were arguing at Hastings Motel on 217 S. Broadway. Allegedly, one of the men indicated he was confronted about possibly damaging the other man’s vehicle sometime in the past. Both subjects then, accused each other of having weapons in their hands, with one possibly being a handgun. Authorities determined one of the men had a torch lighter in his hand. No charges were made from the disturbance.

As officers continued to investigate the incident, a male resident of the motel was in the parking lot yelling and swearing at police. He then, started to strike the hood of a police car with a logging chain and the man was ordered to surrender at taser point. He complied and authorities arrested 61-year old, Ricky Hall without incident.

Reportedly, Hall was upset because officers did not give any attention to him. He is facing a charge for felony damage to property.

Hall was not in the original report of the men who were arguing at the motel.

The hood and windshield of the police vehicle were damaged. Estimated damage was valued at $4000.