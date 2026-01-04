Officer Involved Shooting in Manhattan

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.

According to the agency, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 3 p.m., two deputies from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a homeowner who indicated their shed and garage had been damaged by gunfire. While taking the report, deputies heard gunshots in the area. As they approached 8655 Josie Lane, they heard additional gunshots which they believed were coming from the residence. They identified themselves as law enforcement and began giving various commands to the shooter.

A man, later identified as Brian J. Lovgren, 38, of Manhattan, came out of a door of the house armed with a handgun. One of the responding deputies fired multiple times, striking Lovgren. Life-saving measures were provided at the scene. EMS then transported Lovgren to a Kansas City hospital.

Lovgren underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

This independent investigation aims to discover all events leading up to the officer-involved shooting. In police use of force cases, the KBI releases details to the public as soon as possible. This information is preliminary in nature, and is based on evidence collected and early statements of the parties involved, witnesses, medical personnel and others. It does not represent final or thorough findings which take several weeks to complete.

When this investigation concludes, case findings will be presented to the Pottawatomie County Attorney for determination of charges.

The investigation is ongoing.