Officer Involved Fatal Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2021

A law enforcement officer responding with lights and siren to an emergency call was involved in crash which killed a motorcycle rider.

According to the Kansas Highway a marked Ford Explorer law enforcement vehicle was responding to an injury crash with lights and sirens headed north in  rural Greenwood County. A collision occurred when a Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted a left turn.

The motorcycle rider, 58-year-old Karl Sturm from Republic, Missouri, was killed in the crash. The officer was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon north of Fall River on U.S. 400 in Greenwood County.

 

 

 

