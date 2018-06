A Kansas police officer is dead following a crash.

Concordia police officer Marc Henry was off-duty Monday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle that had stopped for a man walking on Highway 81 in Ottawa County.

Henry, who had tried to stop before rear-ending the other vehicle, died at a hospital. Another person was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital, while the man walking in the road was arrested for second-degree murder and intoxication.

Source: MetroSource News