OCCK Transporting Concordia

A Salina organization which provides public transportation across the area is expanding its reach. According to OCCK, Effective July 1st they will be providing all general public transportation within the city limits of Concordia. This service has been provided by the Concordia Senior Center.

This new venture, called GoConcordia, will be a joint partnership between OCCK, Inc., the Concordia Senior Center, and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“The Board of Directors of the Concordia Senior Center is pleased to announce the transfer of the Public Transportation system to the very capable hands of OCCK, Inc.,” said Nancy Reynolds, Board Secretary. “For decades, the Senior Center has provided transportation to all age groups. It has been our pleasure to serve the Concordia community in this capacity.”

OCCK’s Transportation Department will continue the same great service that has been provided by the Senior Center. OCCK plans to employ the same friendly drivers, using the same vehicles.

Fares will remain consistent, however for the first two weeks, all rides will be free. Regular fares will resume on Monday, July 19, 2021. All passes will be honored.

“It is an honor to continue public transportation in the city of Concordia,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc. “We are excited to help citizens get to their destinations and continue the growth of our community.”

OCCK currently serves 14 counties in north central Kansas, including Cloud County, since 1970. OCCK provides about 380,000 rides per year, which continues to grow, through:

CityGo —Salina’s fixed route bus system that serves more than 80 percent of the city with about 200 bus stops throughout. Operated as a partnership with OCCK, the City of Salina and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Regional Paratransit Demand Response Service —OCCK offers Regional Paratransit, origin-to-destination, on-demand service for the general public throughout North Central Kansas, including passengers with disabilities and seniors. Riders will be picked up at their address and dropped off at their destination. Counties served include Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Osborne, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Smith.

Med-A-Van Service —Non-emergency medical transportation to and from Salina Regional Health Center and its affiliates in fourteen counties in north central Kansas. This service is financially supported by the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

Non Emergency Medical Transportation —OCCK contracts with KanCare providers to provide non-emergency medical transportation throughout Kansas. However only Medicaid recipient passengers are eligible for this service.

81 Connection —the newest transportation service. This fixed route bus service runs three roundtrips each day from Belleville to Salina, with stops along Highway 81/135. A partnership between OCCK, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Ottawa County Transportation and Solomon Valley Transportation.

KANcycle – regional rural bike sharing with 80 bikes and 16 stations in eight communities in north central Kansas through the Movatic app. Stations can be found in Salina, Minneapolis, Concordia, Belleville, Mankato, Beloit, Lincoln, and Ellsworth. Riders join the program by signing up for annual memberships or pay as you go. Annual memberships are $30 with trips under 1 hour being free. Student annual members are $20. Pay-as-you-go is $1.50 for every 30 minutes

KanConnect – the regional fixed route bus system that serves Abilene to Salina as the newest service. At this time, it runs weekly, but plans are in the works to include more service days and time, as well as additional communities

OCCK strives to provide safe, affordable, quality, efficient transportation for people of all ages and abilities.

To schedule rides, passengers should call OCCK’s toll free number 855-KSRIDES (855) 577-4337.