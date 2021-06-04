Salina, KS

OCCK Raises Minimum Wage to $15

Todd PittengerJune 4, 2021

A Salina organization which emplyes over 160 people is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

According to OCCK, Inc. is increasing its minimum wage to $15 for Direct Support Professionals and Drivers across its north central Kansas offices effective immediately.

According to the organization, the new $15 minimum wage will benefit more than 160 OCCK employees, as well as any new employees who will be hired for these positions.

“We listened to our teams, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” said Shelia Nelson-Stout, OCCK President and CEO. “We’re excited about this change and what it will do for employees.”

Employees will continue to receive OCCK’s industry-leading benefits, including:

  • Comprehensive healthcare, including medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • Company-paid life and disability insurance
  • KPERS retirement
  • Paid training
  • Increased evening and weekend pay up to

To learn more about working at OCCK, go to www.occk.com.

