Oakley Downs Sacred Heart, 40-6

The Ethan Abell show rolled into Salina Friday night and when the dust settled Sacred Heart was on the short end of a 40-6 score.

The Oakley standout senior back, running hard all night and proving very difficult to tackle, scored five touchdowns on the evening. Abell’s scoring outburst began on the Plainsmen’s opening drive when the senior raced 41 yards less than 3 minutes into the game. He would add a second TD run in the first quarter on an 8 yard run.

The second quarter was evenly played for the most part, but with 3:49 to go until intermission, Abell had his biggest run of the night when he took it to the house on a spectacular 76 yard run. The score at halftime was Oakley 21 and Sacred Heart 0.

Abell picked up in the second half right where he left off in the first half with touchdown runs of 4 and 44 yards. Both of those scores came in the third quarter. Abell sat out the fourth quarter and Oakley’s final touchdown of the game came with just over 7 minutes to go on a 1 yard plunge by sophomore Landyn Plummer.

Sacred Heart would avoid the shutout when a pair of seniors teamed up on a 25 yard touchdown pass with QB Jacob Gormley finding a wide open Mason Richards for the score.

With the loss, Sacred Heart falls to 2 and 5 on the year. Next up for the Knights, a road trip to Plainville to take on the Cardinals who improved to 3 and 4 Friday night with a 35-7 win at Ellinwood.