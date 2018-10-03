Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 51 °

“Notorious Salina” Presentation Thursday

KSAL StaffOctober 3, 2018

A unique look at some of the more colorful people on the history of Salina will be the focus on an event Thursday evening at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to the museum, John Burchill will introduce some of the colorful and charismatic people who helped make Salina and the surrounding area what it is today. Meet a Salina woman who wielded an ax before Carry Nation; a prominent madam; a sheriff who ended up on the wrong side of the law; and many more.

Burchill is an associate professor of criminal justice at Kansas Wesleyan University, member of the Humanities Kansas speaker’s bureau, author, historian and sought-after speaker.

This free presentation is hosted by the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday, October 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

13th Meeting of Guns and Hoses Appr...

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, fire fighters and EMTs in Salina have come together every Octo...

October 3, 2018 Comments

“Notorious Salina” Pres...

Top News

October 3, 2018

KWU Faculty Volunteer For Project

Kansas News

October 3, 2018

Police Log 10-3-18

Kansas News

October 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Faculty Volunteer For...
October 3, 2018Comments
Police Log 10-3-18
October 3, 2018Comments
Salina Man Jailed in Aggr...
October 3, 2018Comments
Drug Sweep Lands 7 Behind...
October 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH