North Salina Feud Turns Violent

An ongoig feud between two Salina men turned violent on Friday evening.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home at 125 S. Columbia around 5:45pm on Friday after a verbal confrontation escalated.

Police say 44-year-old Timothy Dixon allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and chased 38-year-old Jami Swanigan – hitting him twice in the back.

Captain Sweeney says Swanigan was not taken to the hospital or treated for welts on his skin.

Dixon is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery.