Noon Year’s Eve to Kick-Off 2025

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Salina Fieldhouse.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, they are ringing in 2025 with their Annual Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11am until 1pm.

Noon Year’s Eve is a free event for the whole family. It will feature music with crafts, a bounce house, face painting, a milk and cookie toast, and more.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free Noon Year’s Eve event.