Non-Conference Schedule Complete for Men’s Hoops

WICHITA, Kan. – Second-year head men’s basketball coach Paul Mills announced the program’s 2024-25 non-conference schedule Monday morning.

The 13-game slate features nine home games, two true road games, the Hall of Fame Classic vs. Saint Louis in Kansas City and a pair of games at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.

Season tickets are available now by calling 316-978-FANS (3267) or in-person at the Shocker Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The season kicks off with an exhibition game vs. Emporia State in Charles Koch Arena on Oct. 27. The Shockers will then officially open the season on the road at WKU on Nov. 4. It marks the first time since 2003 the Shockers will begin a season away from the Roundhouse. It’s the first true road game to begin a season since 1992 when Wichita State opened the 1992-93 season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., against Alabama.

Wichita State will then welcome three straight opponents to Charles Koch Arena: Montana State (Nov. 9), Northern Iowa (Nov. 14) and Monmouth (Nov. 18).

Wrapping up the opening month of the season, Wichita State heads to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic where they will face Saint Louis on Nov. 22. From there, Wichita State travels to Disney World for the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The Shockers will take on Minnesota and either Florida or Wake Forest the following day.

December will see Alcorn State (Dec. 4), East Tennessee State (Dec. 7), Kansas City (Dec. 17), in-state rival Kansas State (Dec. 21) and Friends (Dec. 29) in the Roundhouse sandwiched around a trip to the Windy City to face DePaul on Dec. 14.

Start times and television assignments will be announced when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate in September.

2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 27 — Emporia State (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 — at WKU

Nov. 9 — Montana State

Nov. 14 — Northern Iowa

Nov. 18 — Monmouth

Nov. 22 — vs. Saint Louis (Hall of Fame Classic // Kansas City, Mo.)

Nov. 28 — vs. Minnesota (ESPN Events Invitational // Kissimmee, Fla.)

Nov. 29 — vs. Florida/Wake Forest (ESPN Events Invitational // Kissimmee, Fla.)

Dec. 4 — Alcorn State

Dec. 7 — East Tennessee State

Dec. 14 — at DePaul

Dec. 17 — Kansas City

Dec. 21 — Kansas State

Dec. 29 — Friends

Home games in Bold