Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 66 °

Noise Advisory: Fort Riley Soldiers to Run “Gauntlet”

KSAL StaffMay 30, 2018

A major training exercise, named “Gauntlet”, kicks off this week at Fort Riley and runs through most of June.

According to the Army, more than 1,800 Soldiers will participate in this latest round of training. Gauntlet is part of the 1st Infantry Division commander’s Combat Training Center certification program.

The field training and fire-coordination exercise is designed to test command and control at all levels in field conditions and prove the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s readiness throughout its formation. To do this, Soldiers will conduct combined-arms breaches, decisive action in an urban environment, joint force integration and other scenarios.

The surrounding communities can expect to hear training noise now through June 19 at various times during the day and night, from small-arms fire to artillery and demolitions. The training will also involve the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and numerous National Guard and Army Reserve units.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Noise Advisory: Fort Riley Soldiers...

A major training exercise, named “Gauntlet”, kicks off this week at Fort Riley and runs through ...

May 30, 2018 Comments

“100 Deadliest Days” Underway

Top News

May 30, 2018

Azubuike to Return to Kansas for Ju...

Sports News

May 30, 2018

Reward Raised to $2K in Horse Shoot...

Kansas News

May 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Reward Raised to $2K in H...
May 30, 2018Comments
Ziggy Marley Coming to Sa...
May 30, 2018Comments
Salina Police Log 5-30-18
May 30, 2018Comments
Charter Bus Available for...
May 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH