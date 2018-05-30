Noise Advisory: Fort Riley Soldiers to Run “Gauntlet”

A major training exercise, named “Gauntlet”, kicks off this week at Fort Riley and runs through most of June.

According to the Army, more than 1,800 Soldiers will participate in this latest round of training. Gauntlet is part of the 1st Infantry Division commander’s Combat Training Center certification program.

The field training and fire-coordination exercise is designed to test command and control at all levels in field conditions and prove the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s readiness throughout its formation. To do this, Soldiers will conduct combined-arms breaches, decisive action in an urban environment, joint force integration and other scenarios.

The surrounding communities can expect to hear training noise now through June 19 at various times during the day and night, from small-arms fire to artillery and demolitions. The training will also involve the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and numerous National Guard and Army Reserve units.