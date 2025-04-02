No Tornadoes Produced as Storm Passed

By Todd Pittenger April 2, 2025

A strong storm system moved through Saline County overnight, bringing localized flooding, hail, and isolated tree damage. Though there was the potential, Saline County Emergency Management says no tornadoes touched down within the county.

According to the agency, no evidence was found of tornadic activity.

The Salina Police Department flew drones over the Falun area Wednesday morning, assessing reported storm damage. The tree damage observed was confirmed to be caused by strong winds rather than tornadic activity.

Saline County Rural Fire District 5 flew drones over the New Cambria and Niles area and found some localized flooding but no tornadic damage.

Overnight, dispatch reported minimal roadway debris, with a single report of a tree limb in the City of Salina requiring attention.

“We got lucky last night, but severe weather season is just ramping up,” said Michelle Weis, Emergency Management Director. “If a tornado had touched ground along the cell path, it would have been catastrophic.”

Saline County received approximately 15 minutes’ notice before the storm cell was set to arrive in the area, allowing emergency management to activate the outdoor warning sirens early. It’s important to note that outdoor warning sirens are intended to alert people who are outdoors with limited access to other information sources. During severe weather, residents must have multiple ways to receive timely warnings, including weather radios, local news, internet resources, and phone apps.
More on Outdoor Warning Sirens
Dispatch received an alarming number of calls during the storm from residents unsure about how to respond during a tornado warning. Please review the graphic below on tornado sheltering guidelines.
Additionally, Emergency Management strongly advises residents and businesses to make a plan for inclement weather.
“Preparation can truly make all the difference,” Weis said. “Now is the time to build your kits and make plans, ensuring you’re ready when severe weather strikes again.”

For ongoing weather safety tips and updates, follow Saline County on social media or visit salinecountyks.gov/emergency-management.