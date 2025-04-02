No Tornadoes Produced as Storm Passed

According to the agency, no evidence was found of tornadic activity.

The Salina Police Department flew drones over the Falun area Wednesday morning, assessing reported storm damage. The tree damage observed was confirmed to be caused by strong winds rather than tornadic activity.

Saline County Rural Fire District 5 flew drones over the New Cambria and Niles area and found some localized flooding but no tornadic damage.

Overnight, dispatch reported minimal roadway debris, with a single report of a tree limb in the City of Salina requiring attention.

“We got lucky last night, but severe weather season is just ramping up,” said Michelle Weis, Emergency Management Director. “If a tornado had touched ground along the cell path, it would have been catastrophic.”

Saline County received approximately 15 minutes’ notice before the storm cell was set to arrive in the area, allowing emergency management to activate the outdoor warning sirens early. It’s important to note that outdoor warning sirens are intended to alert people who are outdoors with limited access to other information sources. During severe weather, residents must have multiple ways to receive timely warnings, including weather radios, local news, internet resources, and phone apps.