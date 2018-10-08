No Sex Trafficking Safety Concerns at Bethany

Despite what you might see on social media, there are no safety concerns about sex trafficking at Bethany College.

On Sunday, information began to circulate via social media that members from a church linked to sex trafficking were on the Bethany Campus in Lindsborg trying to recruit students. The school tells KSAL News this is NOT true,

According to Bethany, on Sunday evening the Dean of Student Development sent out a message about an unwelcome group trying to gain access to campus facilities. This group has been identified as the World Society Church of God. They are a fundamentalist church with a congregation in Wichita and are not linked to sex trafficking.

When the college found the group had accessed the residence halls, security immediately removed them from campus and called the police.

The school says the church group is not a danger to individuals, but are very persistent. School officials were contacted by the church and believe there to be no safety concerns for Bethany students.