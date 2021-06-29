Salina, KS

No Public Transportation Monday

Todd PittengerJune 29, 2021

Public transportation in Salina, including CityGo, 81 Connection, KanConnect, City of Abilene, GoConcordia and Regional Paratransit services, will be closed on July 5th.  No vehicles or buses will run.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 6th.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.

