No Partnership For Salina, Junction City Hospitals

Salina Regional Health Center and Geary Community Hospital entered into a period of discovery in August of 2017 in order to examine the potential of a long-term strategic partnership between the two hospitals.

The due diligence was completed by Eide Bailly LLP, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm. A consultant with Eide Bailly presented its study to the Salina Regional Board of Trustees at its November 15th Board meeting.

“After review of the study the Board has decided that it is not the right time for Salina Regional Health Center to continue down the path of negotiations with Geary Community Hospital,” said Micheal Terry, CEO of Salina Regional Health Center. “We continue to wish them success in the future.”

Geary Community Hospital administrator, Joe Stratton, remarked, “Over the past year Salina Regional and Geary Community Hospital have spent a notable amount of time analyzing a potential partnership, yet in the end we’re just not able to move ahead.” He stated, “I believe that through this process it has been beneficial for all concerned, since we’ve been able to develop a greater working relationship that will help deliver better healthcare in this area of Kansas.”