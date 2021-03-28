Salina, KS

No More “Linger Longer”

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2021

A nostalgic Bennington business that was a throwback to a bygone era, featuring a real old-fashioned soda fountain, has closed its doors for good. “The Linger Longer” owners Sharolyn and Jay Wagner announced via social media it closed for good on Saturday.

Sharolyn announced:

“I am sorry, but the rumor is true. The Linger Longer building has been sold – we closed yesterday. I had a severe case of Covid-19 – spent 2 1/2 weeks in the hospital (2 in ICU). An opportunity presented itself. After some tears, I realized it was time. I will miss my customers very much, but not the cleanup or long hours on my feet.”

Wagner indicated she will be selling numerous items, with in the front window already.  A collection of Dr Pepper items will also be sold.

Wagner went on to say:

“Thank you for your company and friendship over the last 10 years. And wear a mask. Our motto was ‘Life is Uncertain. Eat Dessert First.’ It’s time for dessert.”

The Linger Longer was an authentic old-fashioned Soda Fountain in its original 105 year-old building. Staff actually hand mix pop, using spigots and pumps just like they did when pop was first invented, mixing drinks like strawberry Dr Pepper, cherry Coke, or a chocolate root beer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

