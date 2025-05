Area public transportation will not be running on Memorial Day Monday.

Accoridng to OCCK Transportation, no vehicles will run on Monday, May 26, 2025, including Paratransit vans and buses, as well as Salina CityGo buses, 81 Connection buses and GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand vehicles. 

Transportation services will resume operating hours on Tuesday, May 27th.