Public transportation in Salina and the Salina area will not be running on Monday.

According to OCCK, the organization which runs the services, transportation including CityGo, 81 Connection, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, and Paratransit services, will be closed on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, in observation of Labor Day.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 3rd.