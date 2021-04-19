Salina, KS

No Injuries In Shots Fired

Jeremy BohnApril 19, 2021

No injuries are reported, however, significant damage is done to a west Salina home from apparent gun fire.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the area of Hageman and Yale for multiple gun shots at 3:40 a.m., Friday, but found no evidence.

They were later called back at 6:40 a.m. where they found approximately 11 bullet holes in the side of a home in the 400 block of Venus.

Officers located nine shell casings from an unknown caliber gun. They also found six bullet holes in the residence’s garage door, four holes on the east side of the home and one in a basement window.

There were four residents inside of the home at the time of the shooting and they report hearing around 10 gun shots fired.

Damage is estimated $1,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

