No Injuries in Salina Residential Fire

The Salina Fire Department contained a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 PM, the Salina Fire Department was dispatched to 709 Carriage Court following reports of a fire in the garage, with potential occupants still inside the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a working fire in the attached garage with flames spreading to the neighboring garage at 707 Carriage Court. The immediate priorities focused on ensuring all occupants were safely out of the residence, combined with fire suppression efforts.

Fire crews had the fire contained and under control within 10 minutes of arrival, preventing any significant damage to the main living areas of either residence. There were no injuries reported and after thorough investigation the cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit in the garage.

The Salina Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control, and Kansas Gas and Evergy were both requested to secure the utilities.

Photo courtesy SFD