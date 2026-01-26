No Injuries in Rural House Fire

A house was heavily damaged by fire north of Old 40-Highway on Friday afternoon.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, firefighters from RFD #5 were sent to a home in the 1400 block of N. Marymount Road around 12:15pm on Friday and found an active fire.

The 65-year-old owner told investigators she was running several space heaters and heard a popping sound and then smelled smoke.

The woman was able to escape with her pets without injury. The structure may be a total loss.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office