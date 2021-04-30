No Damage From Flaming Trash

A Saline County fire crew is able to put out a trash fire that started in the back of a trash truck before damage occurs.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that trash in the back of a Salina Waste Systems 2016 Freightliner truck became on fire at 1:47 p.m., Thursday.

The trash truck was in the 9900 block of S. Ohio St. and was forced to dump the trash in to a field.

Rural Fire District No. 2 responded and put out the fire before any damage was reported. No damage is reported to the truck.

Authorities are unsure of how the fire started.