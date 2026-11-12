Meadowlark Marathon to Celebrate Newly Completed Trail

Runners from across the region will soon have the chance to break in a new recreational landmark when the First Meadowlark Marathon takes place on Saturday, April 10, 2027.

Designed to celebrate community connection and the newly completed Meadowlark Trail, the event will bridge the neighboring cities of Lindsborg and McPherson. Organizers are welcoming runners of all skill levels by offering three distinct race distances: a full marathon (26.2 miles), a half marathon (13.1 miles), and a 5K (3.1 miles).

All three events will utilize an out-and-back course starting and ending at the Lindsborg trailhead near Välkommen Bridge and Riverside Park. The live, timed races will showcase the completed rail-trail corridor—a project that spans roughly 12.5 miles along a former Union Pacific railroad route between the two communities.

Staggered start times are scheduled for race morning, with the full marathon kicking off at 8:00 a.m., followed by the half marathon at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K at 9:00 a.m.. Every registered participant will receive an official event T-shirt, a goodie bag, a timed race bib, and a finisher medal upon crossing the line.

Along with the running events, organizers are hosting a community-wide post-race celebration at Riverside Park in Lindsborg. Runners, spectators, and families are invited to gather after the races for live music and local food trucks.

Registration is currently open online via RunSignup. Entry fees are set at $110 for the marathon, $85 for the half marathon, and $35 for the 5K, with prices scheduled to increase after April 1, 2027.

Registration fees are non-refundable, though participants may submit deferral requests for a future event by April 24, 2027, in the event of a weather cancellation.

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Photos via All Trails