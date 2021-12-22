No Buses Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Public transportation in Salina will be closed for the holidays.

According to OCCK, transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia public transportation, will be closed on Saturday, December 25, 2021, for Christmas, and Saturday, January 1, 2022, for New Year’s Day.

On Friday, December 24th, Friday, December 31st, and Monday, January 3rd, both CityGo and paratransit services will stop running at 4:00 p.m.

GoAbilene and GoConcordia public transportation system will be closed on both December 24th and December 31st. However, on Monday, January 3rd, each will be running limited schedules for essential trips only.

81 Connection will run regular routes on December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd.

KanConnect will run regular routes both December 24th and December 31st.