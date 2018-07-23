No Big Weekend Winners, Lottery Jackpots Grow

There were no grand prize winners over the weekend, so lottery players in Kansas have an opportunity to win several sizeable jackpots that are continuing to grow.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be an estimated $493 million, with a cash option of $296 million. This is the 5th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

In Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, any player who matches all numbers will win or share a jackpot estimated at $147 million. The cash option is $89.1 million.

The Lotto America jackpot has been climbing since being won in Iowa on May 5th. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $5.4 million, with a cash option of $3.2 million.

The estimated Super Kansas Cash jackpot for Saturday is $1.805 million. The jackpot has been on the rise since January 10, 2018, after an Overland Park player claimed a Super Kansas Cash jackpot worth $356,873.