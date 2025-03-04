No Action on Immigration Bill After Opponents Kicked Out

A Republican-led Senate committee declined Monday to take action on a bill that would prohibit people in Kansas without permanent legal status from receiving public benefits, including in-state tuition, and permit higher bond prices for those charged with crimes.

The committee’s chair, Shawnee Republican Sen. Mike Thompson, told the overflowing committee room that Senate Bill 254 would not be discussed as scheduled. Last Thursday, he booted the bill’s opponents out of the same room following 12 minutes of testimony among the 24 opponents who signed up to speak. One proponent, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, also spoke for 12 minutes.

“I think it’s just very convenient that they’re not going to work it,” said Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Shawnee Democrat and one of several House Democrats who attended the Monday meeting in hopes of hearing Senators discuss the bill.

“The other piece is, you know, I don’t trust ’em,” Ruiz said.

The bill would bar people who are in the United States without permanent legal status from receiving federal, state and local public benefits, excluding government-issued identification cards.

It also contained a provision that would require courts to conduct an immigration status check with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for anyone charged with a crime before setting a bond. That enables courts to set a higher bond for people believed to be in the country without permanent legal status, which could increase the likelihood of longer detentions before a determination of a criminal conviction.

Two committee members were absent Monday from the 11-member committee, which Thompson cited as the reason for not taking action on the bill. He also said an amendment to the bill was forthcoming. Republican Sens. Tory Marie Blew of Great Bend and William Clifford of Garden City weren’t present.

Despite the absences, the committee had a quorum, the minimum number of committee members needed to conduct official business. Rules exist for situations like this, said Rep. Melissa Oropeza, a Democrat representing Kansas City, Kansas.

“This is the people’s house, after all,” she said.

Karla Juarez, the executive director of Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation in Kansas City, Kansas, said the large crowd of attendees that filled two committee rooms came to learn about the Legislative process and were expecting action on the bill. Many were visiting the Statehouse for “All Latinos at the Capitol” and “Latina Leadership Day at the Capitol.”

She said the bill, if passed, will have broad impacts in communities across the state.

“We’re all watching,” Juarez said.

Kobach, the state’s attorney general, said in supportive testimony Thursday that the bill simply brings Kansas in compliance with federal law and up to par with its neighboring states of Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

“I understand that this is one where some people disagree vehemently on the policy side, but there is no room for disagreement on the legal side,” Kobach said. “It is crystal clear what federal law says, and it is crystal clear that Kansas stands in direct violation of two federal statutes.”

Thursday’s bill hearing ended with Thompson demanding that attendees, who were frustrated with such little time for testimony, leave the room.

The last people to speak were Marta Silva, a high school teacher, and Beto Lugo Martinez, an environmental justice organizer.

Silva wondered what the bill, if it passes, might mean for her students.

“What do I tell my students?” Silva asked. “That’s my question. How do I teach my students? Are you forcing me to discriminate against the ones who don’t have the legal status perceived by the state?”

Lugo Martinez testified after Silva while Thompson asked him to halt.

“When I walked in, it said we have the equal right of those that govern us for us to be involved in this,” Lugo Martinez said.

Thompson tried to stop him again.

“You gave someone that’s fuelling racist legislation 12 minutes,” Lugo Martinez said.

Thompson cut off Lugo Martinez’ microphone, but Lugo Martinez continued.

Appearing frustrated, Thompson slammed a hand on the desk, causing the committee members’ nameplates to jump.

“Clear the room right now,” he said. “Clear the room.”

“We need more time to speak,” Lugo Martinez said before the room cleared. “You cannot just hear from one side of bigotry and racism and not hear from the people that are affected whose land you are all on.”

