NJCAA to recommend moving fall sports to spring

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) released a tweet yesterday saying that they are recommending a majority of Junior College sports be moved to the spring of 2021.

According to the statement, the NJCAA governing body will finalize their plans on Monday, July 13th. NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said: “We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs. The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student athletes.”

On Thursday, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) voted unanimously to push football and other fall sports to the spring, in an unprecedented move due to COVID-19.

The CCCAA originally met back in June, hoping to be able to set a time frame for football and other sports in the fall as they were originally scheduled. However, due to the rising cases in the state of California, the association pushed the decision date back to July. That’s when the decision was made.