Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Coming to Salina

An iconic, multi-platinum country band is coming to Salina. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Fresh off their 18 month 50th Anniversary Tour, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status.

With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate.

Their 1972 groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. NGDB’s recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA.

Today, NGDB (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter) continue their non-stop touring in their 52nd year together. Three musical powerhouses joining them on stage in 2018 are Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes. Recent tour stops have included Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many more. Their recent sold out concert filmed and recorded live for the 50th Anniversary at The Historic Ryman Auditorium is an Emmy Award winning PBS Pledge Special.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, March 21st. Tickets start at $32 and go on sale this Friday.