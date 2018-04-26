Ninth Street Tree Removal Begins

Over 50 trees along one of the busiest streets in Salina will soon disappear.

According to the City of Salina, on Tuesday Masters Tree Service of Wichita will begin removing trees along Ninth Street.

Nearly all 60 trees between the sidewalks and curbs along Ninth Street from Kirwin to Crawford will be removed. Roots have broken sidewalks and curbs, and the trees are being removed in advance of replacing the curbs to improve drainage.

The work will be completed utilizing a single lane closure, with traffic being directed around the work zone utilizing the center turn lane. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes or allow additional time to reach their destinations.

The work should take around two weeks, weather permitting.

Following the project, citizens will notice a new look for this segment of Ninth Street, with the current tree canopy that has been in place for decades being gone. Residents who lose trees will be offered replacement trees planted further from the road on private property.

The removal of trees and this approach of replacement was well received when utilized on the Iron Avenue project in 2015 and 2016.

This $48,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2018 road maintenance program.