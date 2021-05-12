Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 42 °

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 12, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then nine of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Juan O’Neal Whitaker Sr. He was wanted for felony drug crimes.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,424 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED Juan O’Neal Whitaker Sr.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Suspect Crashes Stolen Motorcycle, ...

A Salina man, who had his motorcycle stolen, follows his stolen bike until the thief crashes it at a...

May 12, 2021 Comments

2021 Regional Softball/Baseball Bra...

Sports News

May 12, 2021

Building Collapse Under Investigati...

Kansas News

May 12, 2021

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

May 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspect Crashes Stolen Mo...
May 12, 2021Comments
Building Collapse Under I...
May 12, 2021Comments
Clay Center Man Killed in...
May 12, 2021Comments
Over 1,600 to Graduate Fr...
May 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices