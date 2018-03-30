Nine Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

Salina Area Technical College on Friday inducted nine students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

To qualify for membership in the National Technical Honor Society, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be nominated by an instructor, submit an essay about their community service activities and why they should be inducted, and be interviewed by a committee of college faculty and staff.

The students inducted are: Aubrey Bieker, Computer Aided Drafting; Joshua Gengler, Construction; Cheryl Gray, Construction; Zaide Korb, Construction; Hunter Mendenhall, Dental Assistant; Noah Pfannenstiel, Automotive Technology; Erika Ruiz, Dental Assistant; Laura Von Bergen, Medical Assistant and Steven Weigand, Electrical Technology.

“We’re recognizing more today than just your technical knowledge,” Salina Tech President Greg Nichols said during the induction ceremony. “You’re also being recognized for your leadership among your peers. Our hope is that you realize you have great potential to become leaders in your field.”