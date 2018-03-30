Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 48 °

Nine Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

Mike Strand / Salina Area Technical CollegeMarch 30, 2018

Salina Area Technical College on Friday inducted nine students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

To qualify for membership in the National Technical Honor Society, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be nominated by an instructor, submit an essay about their community service activities and why they should be inducted, and be interviewed by a committee of college faculty and staff.

The students inducted are: Aubrey Bieker, Computer Aided Drafting; Joshua Gengler, Construction; Cheryl Gray, Construction; Zaide Korb, Construction; Hunter Mendenhall, Dental Assistant; Noah Pfannenstiel, Automotive Technology; Erika Ruiz, Dental Assistant; Laura Von Bergen, Medical Assistant and Steven Weigand, Electrical Technology.

“We’re recognizing more today than just your technical knowledge,” Salina Tech President Greg Nichols said during the induction ceremony. “You’re also being recognized for your leadership among your peers. Our hope is that you realize you have great potential to become leaders in your field.”

 

Back row, left to right, Noah Pfannenstiel, Hunter Mendenhall, Joshua Gengler, Zaide Korb, Cheryl Gray. Front row, Laura Von Bergen, Erika Ruiz, Aubrey Bieker, Steven Weigand.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Proclamation and Seminar to Commemo...

To commemorate National Fair Housing Month and the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, Mayor K...

March 30, 2018 Comments

Ex Boyfriend Charged with Stalking

Top News

March 30, 2018

Nine Inducted Into National Technic...

Top News

March 30, 2018

Pitching Falters in Royals’ O...

Sports News

March 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Proclamation and Seminar ...
March 30, 2018Comments
Salina Temporarily Withou...
March 29, 2018Comments
Injury Crash on S. 9th
March 29, 2018Comments
KS Aging Department to Ta...
March 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH