“Night With the Yotes” to Return

A popular fundraising event is back for a Salina college.

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, Night with the Yotes is back for 2021. The 11th Annual event will be held in-person on September 10th at The Temple in downtown Salina. The event kicks off an exciting weekend of events for Kansas Wesleyan athletics.

Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. with the silent auction, games and social time, followed by the dinner program at 7 p.m., with the live auction to follow.

Individual tickets to the event are $50 and a VIP Table of Eight (includes preferred seat location and logo recognition at event) is $600. Tickets can be purchased online and you can even see a sneak peek at all our auction items!

Tickets will be limited to 450 guests for the event, with the goal of providing an outstanding experience for those attending.

“I am eagerly looking forward to being in person with our friends for Night with the Yotes in 2021,” director of athletics Steve Wilson said. “The incredible generosity of Coyote supporters shined, last year, in an online environment. To be back in person, this year, is a thrill, and to do it in such an iconic building in the revitalized Downtown Salina is icing on the cake. Night with the Yotes will be an incredible event, once again.”

Night with the Yotes serves as a key fundraising event for KWU Athletics. The funds raised help offset off-budget expenses such as equipment purchases, facility enhancements and providing for an outstanding experience for Coyote student-athletes.

Kansas Wesleyan is still seeking items to include in this year’s auction events. If you have a unique item that you would like to donate to the Night with the Yotes auction, please visit our website to fill out the form: www.kwu.ejoinme.org/donate

For reservation information, contact Meagan Contreras, Office Manager, 785.833.4400 or [email protected].