Night With the Yotes Tickets Available

Tickets are available for “Night With the Yotes”, one of the marquee events on the Kansas Wesleyan University calendar.

According to KWU, the 2026 version of the event will be held Friday, Feb. 20th, in Mabee Arena on campus. It will feature a night of great live and silent auction items, wonderful food, and a fun atmosphere. Proceeds go to support KWU activities. This fundraising and auction event is meant to support the institution’s numerous activities including music, athletics, theatre and DECA.

Last year, over 600 people attended “Night WIth the Yotes”, and along with 75 corporate sponsors, KWU raised more than $200,000.

Get your tickets today at https://one.bidpal.net/2026nwty/welcome!