“Night of the Ides” at the Temple

An Ides inspired event is planned this weekend in Salina. The Ides of March is the Roman calendar day that falls on March 15th. It is known for being the day in 44 BCE when Julius Caesar was assassinated.

The “Night of the Ides” will feature an immersive art show by Tom Fleming and Darren Morawitz, accompanied by a casual screening of the 1925 silent film Ben-Hur presented by Isaiah Marcotte and scored live by Anna Pauscher Morawitz.

Those who attend will enjoy specially curated treats by Ad Astra Books and Coffee house.

“Night of the Ides” will also feature a special guest appearance by Caesar himself.

“Night of the Ides” will be held at the Temple in Downtown Salina. Doors open at 6pm and the film starts at 6:30. This is a free come and go event taking place in the third floor theatre.

“Night of the Ides” is funded in part by Salina Arts & Humanities.