Next Stop: Houston

A celebration was held at the Salina Regional Airport Friday morning for a project that has been 10 years in the making, daily flights to Houston.

Kansas Department of Transportation Aviation Secretary Ray Seif, Salina Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz, and Salina Airport Authority Executive Pieter Miller all spoke prior to a ribbon cutting to signify the event. Miller said it was the “next chapter of Salina’s aviation history”.

United Airlines Regional Manager Todd Hamburg was also among those who gathered. He told KSAL News it was a big day for Salina, Houston, and the airline. With daily flights now to Chicago, Denver, and Houston, travelers can go anywhere in the world from Salina.

Miller told KSAL News they have been working to secure a flight to Houston for about the last 10 years. With the addition of this flight, out of the 177 Essential Air Service airports across the country, Salina is the first and only offering three daily flights to three different cities.

Captain William Menegaz, First Officer Steven Sewalt, and Flight Attendant Michael Gray were the crew of the inaugural flight, which was full when it lifted off to Houston on schedule at 11:30.

The new United Express daily nonstop flights to the Houston Intercontinental Airport service are operated by SkyWest. The Mitsubishi CRJ-200 regional jets are configured for 50 passengers.

The new daily service connecting Salina with United Airlines’ Houston hub, enhances existing service to Denver International and Chicago O’Hare airports.