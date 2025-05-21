Newell is New Treasurer

The man who will become the Saline County Treasurer is October is getting an early start. Anthony (Tony) Newell is taking over the position on an interim basis until his term officially begins.

According to Saline County Republican Party Chair Brenda Smith, the Central Committee met on Tuesday and elected Newell as Saline County Treasurer effective June 1, 2025 to fill the unexpired term of current Saline County Treasurer James Dubois. Treasurer Dubois’ term doesn’t end until October 10,2 025.

The certificate of election has been sent to the Governor for approval.

After serving as Saline County Treasurer since 2013, James (Jim) Dubois submitted his resignation to Saline County Republican Chair Brenda Smith to be effective May 31, 2025, due his retirement.

Tony has worked in the Saline County Treasurer’s Office since June of 2021 and won the August primary and general election last November. He was unopposed. As the elected Treasurer, Tony’s term does not begin until October 10, 2025 due to State Statute, even though he was elected in November 2024.

“With the election of Tony to fill the unexpired term, this will provide for a smooth transition in the Saline County Treasurer’s office” advised Brenda Smith, Saline County Republican Party Chair.