New Year’s Holiday Impacts City Services

The New Year’s holidays will impact some Salina city services, including trash collection.

According to the City of Salina, there will be no sanitation collection on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1st. Collection will be one day behind schedule, resuming Friday, January 2nd, and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, January 3rd.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, January 1st, with normal hours of operation resuming Friday, January 2nd.

The Landfill will be closed January 1st, with regular operating hours resuming Friday, January 2nd.