New Year’s First Day Hikes Planned

After the holidays settle and the new year gets close, there’s no better reset than a quiet trail, crisp air, and a fresh start.

First Day Hikes return on January 1st and Kansas State Parks will be leading guided hikes across the state. These walks are welcoming, family-friendly, and a great way to launch the year with movement and a clear mind.

If your New Year’s resolution involves more time outside, this is your easiest first step.

First Day Hikes are planned at area state parks including Kanopolis, Milford, Tuttle Creek, and Wilson.

Here is the complete schedule:

Cedar Bluff State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M. & 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Butterfield Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.25 miles in length. Be sure to dress up for our costume contest taking place. Winners will be awarded with KDWP and other local gift cards.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Cedar Bluff State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Cedar Bluff State Park office 785 726 3212.

Cheney State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: West Side Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy to moderate in difficulty, 1.5 miles in length. Hikers will have the opportunity to see a variety of animals, including deer, bald eagles, foxes, bobcats, meadowlarks, and much more native wildlife.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Cheney State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Cheney State Park office 316 542 3664.

Clinton State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 11:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairieview Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Visitor Center for information, Swimming Beach Parking lot for briefing and sendoff.

Details: Trail is easy to moderate in difficulty, 1.5 miles in length. Along the hike, participants can expect to see various wildlife, landscape views of Clinton Lake and the newly added Storybook Trail. The hike is perfect for beginners with minimal elevation gain through native prairie fields that have a well-established path to follow. The trail has multiple points to break off and explore but follow the hike guide if you wish to find out “Where Butterflies Grow.”

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Clinton State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Clinton State Park office 785 842 8562.

Crawford State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Museum Trail/Spider Leg Trail

Meeting Location: Beach Shelter House

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.3 miles in length. Participants will see historical memorabilia within the museum trail from the creation of the park and civil war remnants down the spider leg trail.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Crawford State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Crawford State Park office 620 362 3671.

El Dorado State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Story Walk Trail/Walnut River Campground Trail

Meeting Location: Walnut River Cabin Area

Details: Participants are likely to see a variety of wildlife. The Park will be providing snack foods, coffee, and cider for the hikers. We would like to take a group picture of both groups before the hike begins for the Facebook page.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page El Dorado State Park or call the Park.

Contact: El Dorado State Park office 316 321 7180.

Elk City State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Table Mound Trail

Meeting Location: Trailhead on Timber Road under Timber Road Shelter

Details: Park staff is offering a 3-mile hike. Participants are welcome to hike with pets. Trail will be easy to moderate in difficulty. There are multiple scenic views of the elk city lake on table mound. Doughnuts and hot chocolate will be provided.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Elk City State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Elk City State Park office 620 331 6295.

Fall River State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Catclaw Trail

Meeting Location: Quarry Bay Bathhouse Area

Details: Trail is Moderate in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. Participants might be able to view deer and wintering eagles. Pets are welcome but must be on a leash.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Fall River State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Fall River State Park office 320 637 2213.

Flint Hills Trail State Park- Council Grove

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Flint Hills Trail

Meeting Location: Council Grove Trailhead (7th and Walnut)

Details: Trail is Easy in difficulty. Self-guided hike to be a self-paced out and back walk on trail, Volunteers will be on site to provide information about local area. Recommended length is 2-3 miles, dependent upon ability, but those seeking a longer more challenging hike can increase mileage as the feel appropriate. No on-site restroom or water filling capabilities. Participants are encouraged to bring a bike to ride down the trail.

Cancellation Information: Check the Kanza Rail Trail Conservancy Facebook Page Kanza Rail Trails Conservancy.

Contact: Flint Hills Trail State Park 785 448 2627.

Flint Hills Trail State Park- Mile Zero Osawatomie

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Flint Hills Trail

Meeting Location: Mile Zero Trailhead-Osawatomie (1400 South Street behind the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex)

Details: Trail is Easy in difficulty. Self-guided hike to be a self-paced out and back walk on trail, Volunteers will be on site to provide information about local area. Recommended length is 2-3 miles, dependent upon ability, but those seeking a longer more challenging hike can increase mileage as the feel appropriate. Restrooms available, no water filling capabilities. Participants are encouraged to bring a bike to ride down the trail.

Cancellation Information: Check the Kanza Rail Trail Conservancy Facebook Page Kanza Rail Trails Conservancy.

Contact: Flint Hills Trail State Park 785 448 2627.

Glen Elder State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Glen Elder State Park Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2 miles in length. Hikers might see whitetail deer, quail, pheasants, ducks and geese, bald eagles, and hawks.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Glen Elder State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Glen Elder State Park office 785 545 3345.

Hillsdale State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:30 A.M.

Trail: Hidden Springs Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 3 miles in length. Participants may see bald eagles, squirrels, rabbits, songbirds and other wildlife. Snacks and drinks will be offered at the Park Office prior to the hike.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Hillsdale State Park

Contact: Hillsdale State Park Office 913-594-3600.

Kanopolis State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Split Boulder Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 2 miles in length. Hikers may see deer, birds, eagle nests and unique rock structures. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Kanopolis State Park

Contact: Kanopolis State Park Office 785-546-2565.

Little Jerusalem Badlands

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Little Jerusalem

Meeting Location: Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park Entrance

Details: The trail is Moderate to Difficult in difficulty, 4-5 Miles in length. We will explore inside the chalk formations, looking at fossils, and local flora and fauna.

Cancellation Information: Please call the Park office at 620-872-2061 or check the department website. Little Jerusalem Badlands / Locations / State Parks / KDWP – KDWP

Contact: Park Office 620-872-2061

Meade State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Participants will have three hikes to choose from (1.5, 2, and 3.5-miles) all easy to moderate in difficulty.

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Stumpy and Lake Loop: Hikers will get a great view of the lake, wintertime birds, and other wildlife.

Artesian loop: Overview of South Hatchery Ponds. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Meade State Park

Contact: Meade State Park Office 620-873-2572.

Milford State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Eagle Ridge Trail

Meeting Location: Near the Sunset Ridge Cabins, 7286 S State Park Rd. Milford, KS. Hike will begin and end here.

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 2.5 miles in length. Hikers will see native vegetation, trees, a variety of wildlife and will get a great view of Rush Creek Cove on the Milford Reservoir.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Milford State Park

Contact: Milford State Park Office 785-238-3014.

Perry State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 1:30 P.M.

Trail: Rocky Top Trail

Meeting Location: Lakeview Boat Ramp

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 3 miles in length. Hikers may see white tail deer, gray squirrels, fox squirrels and birds. The hike should take about an hour to complete. Participants are encouraged to download the what3words app so that they can share their location during an emergency or if they need assistance.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Perry State Park

Contact: Perry State Park Office 785-246-3449.

Pomona State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Blue Dasher Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. There is also a longer hike that is roughly 4 miles in length. Hikers may see saw cedar waxwings, eagles, foxes, woodpeckers, owls, pelicans and other wildlife. There will be a canned food drive as well.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Pomona State Park

Contact: Pomona State Park Office 785-828-4933.

Prairie Center

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Prairie Center Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Trailhead next to Stone House

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 1 mile in length. Hikers will experience native prairie grassland, stream valley woodlands, a pond and possible sightings of hawks, songbirds and deer. The trail is moderate in difficulty and approximately 1 mile in length.

Cancellation Information: Cancellation information will be posted at the trailhead.

Contact: Prairie Center Office 785-250-8369.

Prairie Dog State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Steve Mathes Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Steve Mathes Nature Trail Parking Lot

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.4 mile in length. The first 1,000 feet of the nature trail is paved concrete, and the remaining 6,300 feet is dirt. Along the trail is a story walk book as well as a few wildlife informational signs.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Prairie Dog State Park

Contact: Prairie Dog State Park Office 785-877-2953.

Prairie Spirit Trail State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairie Spirit Trail

Meeting Location: Colony Trailhead (North Colony Road and East 1st Street, Colony, KS)

Details: A 1 to 3-mile hike will be led. Hikers will see local birds and vegetation. Self-guided hike to be a self-paced out and back walk on trail, Volunteers will be on site to provide information about local area. Recommended length is 2-3 miles, dependent upon ability, but those seeking a longer more challenging hike can increase mileage as the feel appropriate. Colony Restroom will be open, but no water filling available on site. Trail is easy in difficulty.

Cancellation/Contact Information: 785-448-2627.

Sand Hills State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairie Trail/Dune Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.5 mile in length. Hikers will have the opportunity to see a variety of animals, including deer, bald eagles, foxes, bobcats, meadowlarks and much more.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Sand Hills State Park

Contact: Cheney State Park Office 316-542-3664.

Tuttle Creek State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Eagle Pass and Western Heritage Trails

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.5-4 miles in length. An easy hike along Willow Lake and the Blue River to the Rocky Ford Dam. Hikers will see tall timber, cottonwood and sycamore trees and possibly bald eagles.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Tuttle Creek State Park

Contact: Tuttle Creek State Park Office 785-539-7941.

Webster State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Coyote Trail

Meeting Location: Coyote Trail Trailhead

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1-4 miles in length. Hikers could see various types of wildlife, eagles, deer, waterfowl, lots of plants and nice views of the countryside and lake.

Cancellation Information: Check the Office Door or the Park Facebook Page Webster State Park

Contact: Webster State Park Office 785-425-6775.

Wilson State Park

Date: January 1, 2026

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Cedar Trail in the Otoe Area

Meeting Location: The old beach parking lot near Cedar Trail.

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1 mile in length. The hike will be one mile in length and is ADA accessible. Participants could see various types of wildlife throughout the hike. Storybook “One Leaf, Two Leaves, Count with Me” is on the trail

Cancellation Information: Please call the Park Office.

Contact: Wilson State Park Office 785-658-2465.