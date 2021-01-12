Salina, KS

New Year, New Mayor

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2021

There’s a new year, and a new mayor. Salina has a new mayor, and it’s Melissa Hodges.

As part of the Salina City Commission’s annual reorganization  Monday commissioner Hodges was selected by her peers to be mayor for the next year.

Hodges thanked her fellow commissioners, and said she appreciates that despite differences  at times “we all want the best for Salina and her citizens.”

 

Hodges also explained her vision for 2021, and she asked the citizens of Salina to “please continue wearing your masks, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and above all when it’s your turn please get your COVID vaccination.”

 

Dr. Trent Davis was selected acting mayor, and will act as mayor when Hodges is unavailable.

Hodges takes the gavel as mayor from Mike Hoppock, who will still sit on the commission.

The commission still consists of Hodges, Davis, Hoppock, Karl Ryan, and Rod Franz.

