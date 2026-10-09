New Weapons Provide Spark for Central’s Offense

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

The Mustangs were forced to adjust after a devastating injury left a major void in their backfield.

During a Week 2 matchup against Goddard, Central lost senior running back Alex Garcia to a season-ending knee injury, forcing the coaching staff to find a replacement for the remainder of the season.

“Alex was going to be that guy,” said head football coach Mark Sandbo. “Unfortunately, we only got two healthy quarters with that stud.”

With Garcia sidelined, Central turned to its defense to find its next ball carrier. In Week 3 against Ark City, junior Eli Kreighbaum got his opportunity to step into the backfield.

Junior Eli Kreighbaum

Having played running back in seventh and eighth grade, Kreighbaum was comfortable carrying the football, even after splitting time between linebacker and receiver earlier this season.

“It’s a blast,” Kreighbaum said about playing three different positions in three weeks. “I feel like I’m in the backyard playing flag football again. It’s a really fun and interesting experience.”

Kreighbaum was expected to play a key role at linebacker this season, but Central’s coaching staff ultimately pulled him off the defensive side of the ball to preserve his energy and limit the physical toll on his body.

Through two games, Kreighbaum rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, but Central still felt something was missing from its rushing attack.

Much of the offense’s explosiveness on the ground has continued to come from the legs of senior quarterback Griffin Hall, who enters Week 6 as the Mustangs’ leading rusher.

While Kreighbaum provided a physical presence in the backfield, his value as a receiver proved to be just as important, helping solidify his role as a versatile weapon on the outside in Central’s offense for the foreseeable future.

“Eli is a dangerous weapon out there at 6-foot-5 220 pounds,” Sandbo said. “He’s a mismatch.”

Therefore, with Kreighbaum’s skill set proving too valuable to be away from receiver, Central again had to find a solution at running back.

That search led the Mustangs to senior Trae Wise, who moved from cornerback to the backfield during a Week 5 victory over Newton. Wise impressed immediately and made it look like he had played the position for years.

Senior Trae Wise

Amazingly, Wise told KSAL he had never played running back before. So what prompted Central’s coaching staff to make the move?

“That’s why we have such a great staff,” Sandbo said. “Our staff thought he could be a dynamic runner back there.”

“Not only is he dynamic and fast, he’s physical and runs angry. … That’s the type of stuff we haven’t had most of this year.”

Wise rushed for 41 yards on just five carries, but made his biggest impact in the Mustangs short passing game.

On Central’s second scoring drive of the game, Wise caught a screen pass at the 15-yard line and ran past the entire Newton defense for an 85-yard touchdown. He finished with five catches for 124 yards and a score.

“It was natural,” Wise said of moving to the offensive side of the ball. “It was natural… being on defensive side, I had the aggression already and after the learning for the plays for a couple days, I was comfortable.”

Through five weeks, Central’s skill positions may look different than originally envisioned, but the group’s mentality and ability to adapt shows their willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

“You just have to be resilient,” Wise added. “You never know when you’re going to get your chance, but when you do, you have to make the best of it.”