New VP of Marketing at TFI

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2020

New leadership is in place at one of the ;largest organizations which provides foster care services in the the Midwest.  TFI Family Services has named Tina Holt as the new Vice President of Development and Marketing.  Holt previously served in this role, and they say they are pleased to have her back.

Holt has worked at TFI for two years and has more than 25 years of experience in traditional and digital marketing and organizational development.

“Tina is passionate about communicating our mission and she brings a wealth of marketing knowledge to this position.  I am excited for her to resume this role,” said Richard Wright, Mainstream Nonprofit Solutions CEO.

As the Vice President of Development and Marketing, Holt will be overseeing TFI’s Marketing and Fund Development departments. The Marketing Department, which falls under Mainstream Nonprofit Solutions CEO Richard Wright, provides marketing services to the TFI Family of Companies in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

“I am excited for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the various programs to advance and communicate our mission—devoted to the strength of family,” said Holt.

Holt earned both her bachelor’s degree in General Business with a focus on Marketing ­and her Master of Business Administration ­­­from West Texas A & M University.

