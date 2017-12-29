Salina, KS

New Vehicles For 81 Connection

Todd PittengerDecember 29, 2017

The new 81 Connection bus service will have a couple of new buses when it begins service in the new year. OCCK, Inc. Transportation has added two brand new vehicles for the 81 Connection fixed route from Belleville to Salina.

According to OCCK, with the support of the Kansas Department of Transportation, OCCK Transportation has received two 2017 ElDorado Advantage Ford F450 cutaway buses that will be used exclusively for the 81 Connection routes.

The new buses will be placed on the route ready for use on January 2nd.

“Replacing our older fleet is key to keeping our service efficient and more comfortable for our riders,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas.  “These new buses have more comfortable seats, with less overall rattling and highway noise to have a better interstate ride.  We are excited to get these vehicles on the road.”

