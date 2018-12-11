New Troopers to Graduate at Salina Academy

A group of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits will have their badges pinned on this week in Salina and officially became troopers.

According to the agency, the newest class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will hit a milestone in their careers this Thursday, as they graduate from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina. The Patrol’s 24 newest troopers will then enter the field training phase of our training program.

KHP Recruit Class #58 began 23 weeks of training at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy back on July 11th.

New officers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A (Kansas City Metro/outlying area)-4 new troopers

Johnson/Wyandotte County-3

Leavenworth County-1

Troop C (North Central Kansas)-2 new troopers

Lincoln County-1 Riley County-1

Troop D (Northwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Norton County-1

Thomas County-1

Troop E (Southwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Finney County-1

Ford County-1

Troop F (South Central Kansas)-6 new troopers

Reno County-1

Sedgwick County-5

Troop G (Kansas Turnpike)-3 new troopers

El Dorado area-2

Topeka area-1

Troop H (Southeast Kansas)-5 new troopers

Allen County-1

Coffey County-2

Crawford County-1

Woodson County-1