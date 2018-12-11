Salina, KS

New Troopers to Graduate at Salina Academy

KSAL StaffDecember 11, 2018

A group of Kansas Highway Patrol recruits will have their badges pinned on this week in Salina and officially became troopers.

According to the agency, the newest class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will hit a milestone in their careers this Thursday, as they graduate from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina. The Patrol’s 24 newest troopers will then enter the field training phase of our training program.

KHP Recruit Class #58 began 23 weeks of training at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy back on July 11th.

New officers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A (Kansas City Metro/outlying area)-4 new troopers
Johnson/Wyandotte County-3
Leavenworth County-1

Troop C (North Central Kansas)-2 new troopers
Lincoln County-1 Riley County-1

Troop D (Northwest Kansas)-2 new troopers
Norton County-1
Thomas County-1

Troop E (Southwest Kansas)-2 new troopers 
Finney County-1
Ford County-1

Troop F (South Central Kansas)-6 new troopers
Reno County-1
Sedgwick County-5

Troop G (Kansas Turnpike)-3 new troopers
El Dorado area-2
Topeka area-1

Troop H (Southeast Kansas)-5 new troopers
Allen County-1
Coffey County-2
Crawford County-1
Woodson County-1

 

 

 

 

