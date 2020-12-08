New Troopers Gradate Salina Academy

The new class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers have graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina and are out on the road now.

According to the agency, Class #60 graduated back on November 24th. The patrol was not able to have the traditional recruit graduation due to COVID-19 precautions.

KHP Recruit Class #60 began 24 weeks of training on Wednesday, June 17th at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.

The Patrol’s seven newest troopers will enter the field training phase of the training program. New troopers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A: Johnson County – 1 trooper

Leavenworth County – 1 trooper

Troop C: Ellsworth County – 1 trooper

Saline County – 1 trooper

Troop D: Sherman County – 1 trooper

Logan County – 1 trooper

Troop F: Butler County – 1 trooper