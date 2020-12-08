Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 33 °

New Troopers Gradate Salina Academy

Todd PittengerDecember 8, 2020

The new class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers have graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina and are out on the road now.

According to the agency, Class #60 graduated back on November 24th. The patrol was not able to have the traditional recruit graduation due to COVID-19 precautions.

KHP Recruit Class #60 began 24 weeks of training on Wednesday, June 17th at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.

The Patrol’s seven newest troopers will enter the field training phase of the training program. New troopers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A: Johnson County – 1 trooper
Leavenworth County – 1 trooper

Troop C: Ellsworth County – 1 trooper
Saline County – 1 trooper

Troop D: Sherman County – 1 trooper
Logan County – 1 trooper

Troop F: Butler County – 1 trooper

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

New Troopers Gradate Salina Academy

The new class of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers have graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Traini...

December 8, 2020 Comments

Wesleyan Men Hold on to Upset No. 1...

Sports News

December 8, 2020

OPINION: Voter Fraud in Saline Coun...

Kansas News

December 8, 2020

Bethany Women Pounce Panthers for 5...

Sports News

December 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

OPINION: Voter Fraud in S...
December 8, 2020Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 135 N...
December 7, 2020Comments
Burglary at Smoky Hill Wi...
December 7, 2020Comments
Students Selected For Can...
December 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices