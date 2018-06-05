New Transportation Director Takes Over

A new director is in charge of the largest public transportation system in Salina. Michelle Griffin is the new director of OCCK’s transportation department, effective this week.

“OCCK is fortunate to have an exceedingly qualified individual from within its ranks to serve as the Director of the Department of Transportation,” said Patrick Wallerius, Vice President/CFO of OCCK, Inc.

Griffin served as the Mobility Manager for the North Central Kansas Coordinated Transit District for the past two years and was instrumental in the creation of the 81 Connection regional route from Belleville to Salina, as well as the development of the Kansas Rides website.

“Over the last 2 years, I am most proud of my efforts to collaborate with public transportation providers and continue conversations in the region that helped us to start the new 81 Connection fixed route. This additional service provides a smart and innovative solution that improves the existing services. Because of what we have done, general public transportation has become more efficient and a greater number of people are being served through this provider coordination. I look forward to inspiring continued teamwork and leading OCCK’s Transportation department into the future,” said Griffin.

Griffin was born and raised in Saline County and only lived away from the area when she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Business from Kansas State University, Manhattan. She was excited to move back to the Salina to what she has always considered her home. In addition to her bachelor’s degree, Griffin also has a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Student Development, also from Kansas State University.

She and her husband, Scott, who works full time for the Kansas National Guard, have been married 22 years and have five children. The Director of Transportation position is a new role in the company.