New Stores Opening in Mall

The 14th oldest retailer in the country will soon fill a couple of empty space’s in Salina’s Central Mall. Glik’s is planning to open a men’s and women’s store.

According to Glick’s, since their first store opened in 1897, five generations of the Glik family have built a family-owned retail company that now encompasses over 60 stores in 11 states. The 1st location in St. Louis may have begun as a menswear store, but the 2nd location in Madison, Illinois, expanded into a full-blown department store. And now over 120 years later, with recognition as the 14th oldest retailer in the United States, Glik’s is opening new stores with a focus on boutique fashion.

Each Glik’s store location is personally selected by a member of the Glik family, and many buyers have been promoted from within. It’s that local experience and personal insight that allows them to fill stores with brands and styles specifically chosen for each community. This also means you’ll never find two Glik’s stores that are exactly the same.

Glik’s follows the latest fashion trends and fills their 65+ stores with new fashion arrivals almost daily. From flattering denim styles, on-trend tops, the latest shoes & charming accessories, we’re confident you’ll find something special and unique to add to your wardrobe on every visit.The company says they are excited about coming to Salina in October. They will have two stores in the Central Mall. One will be a women’s boutique featuring women’s fashion, footwear and accessories. The other store will be a Glik’s Mens which will feature men’s fashion, footwear and accessories.

Glik’s is a family owned retail company carrying name brand apparel/footwear for men & women. Brands include: The North Face, Patagonia, Thread & Supply, KanCan, Hey Dude, Roxy, Nature Backs, Simply Southern, HUK, Ariat, Love Stitch, Billabong, Hurley, 1897, Quiksilver and more.