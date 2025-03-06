New State Transportation Maps Available

You can get your kicks on Route 66 as well as learn more about the state’s 12 byways, including the Route 66 Historical Byway, in the new 2025-2026 Kansas Official State Transportation Map. Points of interest located near several highways are also featured.

According to KDOT, the map highlights numerous scenic locations including state parks and lakes, recreation areas, museums, historic sites and more.

City/county indexes and a distance map allow motorists to pick the best route to their destination. Visitor resources, helpful phone numbers/websites and locations of airports and hospitals are also provided.

On the back of the map are inset maps of Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka and 13 other cities. There is also road condition information and details on how to get roadside assistance.

The state maps are free to the public and will be available within the next few weeks at travel information centers, attractions, businesses and other locations across the state.

_ _ _

On the KDOT website, a variety of maps are available at ksdot.gov/about/our-organization/divisions/planning-and-development/kansas-maps-and-gis-resources. From there, click on the State Transportation Map link to view, download or request free copies of the new publication.